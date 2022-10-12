Riverview Trust Co Acquires 2,358 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average is $145.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

