The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

PG stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

