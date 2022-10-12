Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

