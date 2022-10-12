Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 951 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

