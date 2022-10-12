Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 972 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

