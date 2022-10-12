Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

