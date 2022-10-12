11,616 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

