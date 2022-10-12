Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,616 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

