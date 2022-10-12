Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterDigital Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

InterDigital stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $74.27.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

InterDigital Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

