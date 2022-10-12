Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 29.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $74.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

