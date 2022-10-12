Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.