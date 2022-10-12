Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,293 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile



Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

