Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.