Versor Investments LP Acquires 17,892 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

