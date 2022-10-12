Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,089 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $239.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.89 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.