National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

