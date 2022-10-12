Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $504,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.67 and a 52 week high of $285.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

