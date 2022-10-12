Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.67 and a 12-month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

