Versor Investments LP Invests $872,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.63.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

