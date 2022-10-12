Versor Investments LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,383 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Down 1.4 %

MQ opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.23. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

