Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after buying an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,408 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,657,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,942,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,765. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

