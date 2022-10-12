Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 355.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.