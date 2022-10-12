Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

