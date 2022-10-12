Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.11% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $838.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.