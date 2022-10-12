Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider Activity

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.