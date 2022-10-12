Versor Investments LP Buys 3,567 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

OXM opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

