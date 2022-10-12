Versor Investments LP Buys 3,674 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAN opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

