Versor Investments LP Invests $883,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.2 %

GO stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $1,110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,518. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

