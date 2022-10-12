Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALV stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

