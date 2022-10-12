Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.05% of eXp World worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,356. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 3.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.