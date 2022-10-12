Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 585,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

