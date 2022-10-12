Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVO opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

