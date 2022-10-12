Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.5 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

