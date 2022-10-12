Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Zuora worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zuora by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 109,268 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Zuora by 16.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zuora by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 17.1% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,061 shares of company stock valued at $528,102. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

