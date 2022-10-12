Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,574,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

