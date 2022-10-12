Versor Investments LP Has $900,000 Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 344.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Zuora worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,061 shares of company stock valued at $528,102. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $885.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

