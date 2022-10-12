Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $56,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,914,000 after acquiring an additional 317,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

