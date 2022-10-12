Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $248,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,592,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 164,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 147,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

