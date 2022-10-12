Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

