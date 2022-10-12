Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 12,300 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 801.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 467,525 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 116.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.9 %

WFG opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

