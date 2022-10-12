Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,130. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

