Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 640.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,624 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.17% of Seer worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seer by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Price Performance

Seer stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Seer’s revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.