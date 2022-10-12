Versor Investments LP Invests $955,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $260,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

