Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Kforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

