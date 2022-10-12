Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average is $244.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total transaction of $1,892,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,227,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,036,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.