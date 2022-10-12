Versor Investments LP Buys 7,100 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 225,017 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

