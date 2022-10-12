Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

