Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $266.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

