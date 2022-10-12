Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $225,203,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,576,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 874,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

