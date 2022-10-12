California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 411.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

